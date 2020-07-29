Mnangagwa’s Regime oblivious to the plight of citizens says Biti – WATCH

MDC Alliance vice president Tendai Biti has come out guns blazing ahead of the July 31 protests accusing President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s regime of being unconscious to the masses suffering as the economy continues to take a nose dive.

Biti stressed Zimbabwe was facing a leadership vacuum arguing that inflation was now exceeding 1400 percent, making it the second highest in the world after Venezuela

The MDC leader Biti argued that corruption was thriving in the country because all state institutions were captured to serve the interests of a few elites affiliated to ZANU PF.