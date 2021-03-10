WATCH: Piers Morgan and Alex Beresford clash over Prince Harry and Meghan

Piers Morgan walked off Good Morning Britain as co-presenter Alex Beresford branded his behaviour “diabolical” following comments he made as he discussed the Harry and Meghan interview with Oprah Winfrey.

ITV on Tuesday later confirmed that Morgan had quit Good Morning Britain, amid complaints about his on-air comments about Meghan Markle this week.

ITV confirmed: “Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain. ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add.”