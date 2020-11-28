WATCH: Iran vows to ‘strike like thunder’ as ‘nuclear mastermind’ assassinated

Iran has vowed to “strike like thunder” after blaming Israel for assassinating its nuclear weapons mastermind. Scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was killed in a bomb and gun attack on Friday in Damavand, near the capital Tehran, which the regime slammed as an “act of state terror”.

The scientist’s car was reportedly struck by an explosion set by a “suicide” assassin before being sprayed with bullets in a brutal killing that is expected to spark harsh retaliation. According to Iran state media, several other people have also died in the explosion.