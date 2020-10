Parents of the deceased Trinity Saungweme (9) and Colleen Kamonere aged 18 months narrate the events that took place and led to the unfortunate death of the kids in Chitungwiza.

Trinity’s brother Thulani (7), fractured his right leg as the falling deluge of water threw him a few paces from where he was playing. He was initially hospitalised at Chitungwiza Central Hospital but has since been discharged with a plastered leg and is recuperating at home.