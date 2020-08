Rescue workers in Lebanon are searching for dozens of people missing a day after a huge explosion devastated the port area of the capital, Beirut.

The blast, which shook the whole city, killed at least 113 people and injured more than 4,000 others. A two-week state of emergency has been declared.

President Michel Aoun said the blast was caused by 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate stored unsafely in a warehouse. BBC News