There has been shock and horror as the death toll from the Eastern Cape bus crash climbs to 25. The bus company says it will use all resources available to investigate the exact cause of the crash.

CEO of Africa’s Best 350 Nosipho Ngewu also conveyed condolences to the families of those who perished – most who were pensioners. This is the second major fatal bus accident involving a bus from the company. Another accident in 2015 near Willowvale claimed 36 lives.