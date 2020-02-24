Most dangerous animals kept as pets – VIDEO

The most dangerous animals that real people are keeping as actual pets! You won’t believe these true stories of owners with: Lions, komodo dragons! Some people take their pet crocodile for a walk in the middle of the street! Others their mountain lion on a leash!

Owning a fluffy dog or a cat is so mainstream these days, right? Exotic animals are all the rage, so how about adopting a lion, hippo, or a pack of hyenas instead? It might sound crazy, and you’re probably thinking that it’s both impossible and illegal, but we’re about to prove you wrong.

Around the world there are some seriously unusual pets – we’re talking jungle cats, giant lizards, and even a type of dragon. If something goes wrong, these beasts could easily bite their owners’ heads off. Let’s just hope that they remain happy and well-fed…