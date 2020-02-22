Coronavirus: British evacuees from cruise ship arrive in UK – VIDEO

Britons evacuated from a coronavirus-stricken cruise ship are preparing to spend more time in quarantine after landing back in the UK.

The passengers, who were trapped on the Diamond Princess cruise ship off the coast of Japan for more than two weeks, will be isolated for a further 14 days at a facility on Merseyside.

A repatriation flight carrying 32 British and European evacuees from the vessel touched down at Ministry of Defence base Boscombe Down in Wiltshire shortly after 11.30am on Saturday.