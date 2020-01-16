Prince Harry makes first public appearance since royal family crisis
Prince Harry made his first public appearance since stepping down as a senior member of the royal family. The Duke of Sussex, who is patron of the Rugby Football League, helped announce the results for the group stages of the 2021 Rugby League World Cup.
Harry seemed to enjoy his first public appearance since the announcement that he and Meghan shall be stepping down. He even joked with comedian Adam Hills about appearing on his chat show ‘The Last Leg’.