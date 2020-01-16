Hopewell Chin’ono: Legacy of Mnangagwa’s rule and Command Agriculture will be CORRUPTION and LOOTING!‬

By Hopewell Chin’ono

The ultimate legacy and signature of Mnangagwa’s rule and Command Agriculture will be CORRUPTION and LOOTING!‬ ‪

It takes a special kind of cruelty to buy Lexus 4X4s for themselves, LOOTING money meant for food security, whilst millions of Zimbabweans are starving and without hospitals for basic care!

Billions of dollars have been LOOTED through Command Agriculture, but unfortunately and as usual, Zimbabweans will just read and move on!

The rural masses won’t know anything because those with access to information are not politically conscious, they won’t share when they get it!

Tragic!!!